Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 435,937 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,937 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.25% of DLocal worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,352 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,123,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 488,174 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $35.96.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

