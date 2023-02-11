Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $23,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.3% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 642.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 26,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.32. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

