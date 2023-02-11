Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $227,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

