Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,695 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

