Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

