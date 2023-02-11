Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.22% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,750. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.5 %

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

NYSE:EVH opened at $32.40 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

