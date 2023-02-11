Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 28,152 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $485.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.