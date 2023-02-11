Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $142.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $103.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

