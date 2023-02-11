Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVA. Mizuho raised their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Avista Stock Up 1.4 %
AVA opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90.
Avista Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 604.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 735,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 189.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avista by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 427,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $12,492,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
