Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVA. Mizuho raised their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Up 1.4 %

AVA opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 604.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 735,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 189.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avista by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 427,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $12,492,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.