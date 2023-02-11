Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.63 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.86 or 0.00082219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.63 billion and $223.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023802 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.