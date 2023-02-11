Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Trading Down 3.6%

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

AASZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered Atlantic Sapphire ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered Atlantic Sapphire ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

