AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $13,500.00 price target on the stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
