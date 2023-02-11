Ascential’s (ASCL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($3.85) price objective on the stock.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.40 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.33).

Get Ascential alerts:

About Ascential

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.