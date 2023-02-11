Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

ARWR stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

