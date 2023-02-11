Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $92.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Insider Activity

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 651,973 shares worth $53,234,292. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

