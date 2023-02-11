Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $85.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 651,973 shares worth $53,234,292. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

