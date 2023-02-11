ArcBest Co. (ARCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

ArcBest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $103.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

