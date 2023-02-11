APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered APA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. APA has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

APA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

