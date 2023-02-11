Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $6.60

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.65 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Paramount Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.