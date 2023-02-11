Analysts Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Target Price at $87.83

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €93.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Legrand Stock Up 0.9 %

Legrand stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

