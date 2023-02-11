AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Shares Down 0.2%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

AMMO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

