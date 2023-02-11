American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 70.2% in January

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 123.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NYC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.56. 13,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,738. American Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About American Strategic Investment

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Strategic Investment from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

