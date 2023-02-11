Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.37 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.

AYX stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 6,434,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

