Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.59). 58,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 301,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($5.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 480 ($5.77) to GBX 530 ($6.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £560.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.17.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.