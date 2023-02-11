Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $826,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

