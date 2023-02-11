Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.19% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.