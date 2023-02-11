Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on February 15th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Air T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

