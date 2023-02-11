aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $96.45 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. aelf has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and $96.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

