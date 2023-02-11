AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 307.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

