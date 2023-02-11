Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

AAP stock opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

