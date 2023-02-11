Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 105,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,995,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $370.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.94. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $499.93. The company has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

