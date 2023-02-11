Adams Wealth Management Sells 231 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ STX opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

