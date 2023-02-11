Adams Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.03 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

