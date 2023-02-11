Adams Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

