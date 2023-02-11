Adams Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,946 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

