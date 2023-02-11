Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

ATVI stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

