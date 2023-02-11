abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 302.2% in January

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 302.2% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 243,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,257. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 598,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $2,968,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

