ABCMETA (META) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $753.89

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $753.89 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00046701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00219861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00011037 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,670.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

