AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

