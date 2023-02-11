AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.39-$2.49 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,899,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,804. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at AbbVie

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,524,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.