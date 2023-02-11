ABBC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $82.90 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $82.90 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,982,730 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

