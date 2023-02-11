AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 6,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.