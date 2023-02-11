Aavegotchi Achieves Market Cap of $48.83 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004995 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $48.83 million and $3.05 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

