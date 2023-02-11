Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $78.57 on Major Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $78.57 or 0.00362187 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $88.68 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Token Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

