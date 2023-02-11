A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,133 shares of company stock worth $652,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.