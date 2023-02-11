3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

