3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in January

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the January 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $20.10.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

