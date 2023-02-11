36,604 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,065,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

