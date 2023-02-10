Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,959 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.09 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.