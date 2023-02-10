Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,381 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

